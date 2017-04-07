April 7 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd :

* Company, vendor and other parties entered into framework agreement

* Vendor is Begonia Investment Limited

* Company has conditionally agreed to purchase entire issued capital of North Supply Chain Management Group Limited

* Deal for consideration equal to valuation of target group as at 31 December 2016, which shall not exceed RMB245 million Source text : (bit.ly/2o5XFFy) Further company coverage: