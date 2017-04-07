BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd :
* Company, vendor and other parties entered into framework agreement
* Vendor is Begonia Investment Limited
* Company has conditionally agreed to purchase entire issued capital of North Supply Chain Management Group Limited
* Deal for consideration equal to valuation of target group as at 31 December 2016, which shall not exceed RMB245 million Source text : (bit.ly/2o5XFFy) Further company coverage:
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.