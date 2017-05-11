May 11 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 116.6 million yuan to buy properties in Beijing

* Says co plans to take out a 1-yr term loan of 26 million yuan from shareholder to fund property acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ebvd9L ; goo.gl/DPXoEe

