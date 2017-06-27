BRIEF-Magforce completes capital increase
* MAGFORCE AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL UNDER EXCLUSION OF STATUTORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
June 27 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it has been successful in its bid to acquire 45 percent stake in Beijing Protein Innovation with final transaction price of 22 million yuan
LONDON, June 28 First half syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of US$434bn was down 6% compared to the first six months of 2016, as lending to borrowers in the region’s emerging markets hit an eight-year low, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record soybean plantings lifted seed sales.