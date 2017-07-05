BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uJ3tXI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: