BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 21.4 percent y/y at 452.1 million yuan ($65.58 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 14.8 percent y/y at 127.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pCOT5v; bit.ly/2oA1eqX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation