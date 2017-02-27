BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 20.6 percent y/y at 456.6 million yuan ($66.43 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1fnLC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8731 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention