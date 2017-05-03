UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corp :
* Says it will sell 15.0 percent stake in a Qingdao-based high speed tech unit for 51.5 million yuan and hold 29.9 percent stake in it after transaction
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement