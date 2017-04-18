BRIEF-Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
April 18Beijing StarNeto Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o6wI1l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
DAKAR, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists behind an app designed to assist doctors document evidence of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to go beyond obtaining justice for rape victims and collect data which could help secure prosecutions for war crimes.
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market