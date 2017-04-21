BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
April 21 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rVdvRT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion