BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 17 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai tech company for 230 million yuan ($33.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n5Uv60
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans