UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero IPO to raise nearly 1 billion euros
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds number of shares on offer, price range, background)
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U0os2D
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds number of shares on offer, price range, background)
FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.