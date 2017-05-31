BRIEF-Dish Network Corp says launched Dish music
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.84 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2raE75P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.
OSLO, June 22 A ban on Norway's Statoil using a pioneering drilling technology in the Barents Sea was lifted after a plaintiff failed to post security in a patent dispute, a lawyer said on Thursday.