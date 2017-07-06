BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 150 million yuan to 162.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (125 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NsYuV9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.