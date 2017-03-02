March 2 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to sell a Beijing company and a 51 percent stake in Changchun company for a combined 1.8 billion yuan ($261.53 million)

* Says it plans to acquire an 80 percent stake in a Guizhou company for 360.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lgETx7

($1 = 6.8826 Chinese yuan renminbi)