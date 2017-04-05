BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6
April 5 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 99.6 million yuan ($14.45 million) in Q1 versus net loss year ago

($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.
Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)