a day ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 17, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Beijing Ultrapower Software sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 83.65 pct to 97.96 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) - Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 83.65 percent to 97.96 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 244.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased promotion expense of artificial intelligence and big data, Internet of things and communication technology applications sector as well as acceptance progress delay in ICT operations management business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tjv8Qo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

