Italy - Factors to watch on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
April 20 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.29 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oO03m9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19