April 21 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 1,065.4 percent to 1,109.1 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 41.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.4 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lr9Bkn

