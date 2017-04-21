BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 1,065.4 percent to 1,109.1 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 41.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.4 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales scale is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lr9Bkn
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
