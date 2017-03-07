March 7 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Skypine Electronics (Shenzhen) Co Ltd for 600 million yuan ($86.98 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhuKPz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)