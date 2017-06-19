UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says unit's JV wins land auctions for 215.4 million yuan ($31.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sNK9Lo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8168 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)