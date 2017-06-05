UPDATE 1-China says bank regulations gain traction, bad loan ratio falls
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 5 Jingwei Textile Machinery Co Ltd
* Says Beijing Vantone Real Estate to acquire 80 percent stake of its unit's investment management firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qPu1Vz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank under a voluntary redundancy plan, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.