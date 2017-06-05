BRIEF-Instinet agrees to purchase Blockcross ATS from State Street
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
June 5 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 504.8 million yuan ($74.19 million) in property investment firm for 24.63 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rsT9UP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.