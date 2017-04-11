BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for smart city PPP project worth 1.6 billion yuan ($231.90 million)
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.