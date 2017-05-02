UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts
* Says it plans to set up unit Delon Automotive GmbH in Germany for high-end electric car research and production project with investment worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qo0PYV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources