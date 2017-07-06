UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Beijingwest Industries International Ltd -
* results of group for five months ended 31 may 2017 has declined significantly
* It is expected that group would record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017
* Expected result due to costs of raw material which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co
* Expected result due to costs of raw materials increasing which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources