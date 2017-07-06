July 6 Beijingwest Industries International Ltd -

* ‍results of group for five months ended 31 may 2017 has declined significantly​

* It is expected that group would record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017

* Expected result due to costs of raw material which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co

* Expected result due to costs of raw materials increasing which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co