April 28 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 20 million yuan to 50 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (214.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L7jRYO

