MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Belden Inc
* Belden announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2022
* Belden Inc - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on July 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company