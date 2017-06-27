June 27 Belden Inc
* Belden announces pricing of upsized €450 million private
offering of 3.375% senior subordinated notes
* Belden expects notes offering to close on July 6, 2017
* Private offering of EUR 450 million in principal amount of
3.375% senior subordinated notes due 2027 at issue price of 100%
of principal amount
* EUR 450 million offering reflects an increase of EUR 50
million in aggregate principal amount from previously announced
offering size
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering, to fund
concurrent cash tender offer for any, all of outstanding 5.5%
senior subordinated notes due 2022
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: