May 4 Belden Inc

* Belden enters definitive agreement to acquire Thinklogical for $160 million

* Belden Inc- deal accretive to gaap and adjusted earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.04 and $0.27, respectively

* Belden Inc - transaction will be financed with cash on hand and is expected to close in q2 2017