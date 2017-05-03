BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Belden Inc-
* Belden reports solid results for first quarter 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.31 to $3.56
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $595 million to $615 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.355 billion to $2.405 billion
* Q1 revenue $551.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $551.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden Inc- on track to meet commitments for full year 2017
* Belden Inc sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 - $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $600.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.07, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
