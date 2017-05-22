May 22 Belden Inc:
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and
non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated
credit agreement - sec filing
* Belden Inc - amended and restated credit agreement amends
and restates company's prior credit agreement entered into on
October 3, 2013
* Belden - amended and restated credit agreement extends
maturity date of credit facility until May 16, 2022
* Belden - amended and restated credit agreement removes
company's U.K. subsidiaries from credit facility
Source text - bit.ly/2qarTHp
