June 6 BNP Paribas

* Belgium state cut its share and voting rights stake in BNP Paribas to 7.74 pct, French markets regulator AMF said in a filing.

* Prior to the share disposal, the Belgium state owned more than 10 pct of BNP's shares and voting rights.

* The Belgium state remains BNP's biggest shareholder, according to Reuters data. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)