Feb 22 Bce Inc

* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures

* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services

* Announced public offering of cdn $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes program

* Says the $1 billion 2.70 pct MTN debentures, series M-44, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2024

* Says $500 million 4.45 pct MTN debentures, series M-45, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2047