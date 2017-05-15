May 15 BCE Inc
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer
information by an anonymous hacker
* Bell Canada says there is no indication that any
financial, password or other sensitive personal information was
accessed from the illegal access
* Bell Canada - Bell has determined that information
obtained contains email addresses, customer names and/or
telephone numbers
* Bell Canada says has been working closely with RCMP cyber
crime unit in its investigation and has informed office of
privacy commissioner
* Bell Canada - Incident is not connected to recent global
wannacry malware attacks
* Bell Canada - Illegally accessed information contains
about 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700
names and active phone numbers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: