BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
May 1 Bell Canada:
* Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.