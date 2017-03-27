Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
March 27 BCE Inc
* Bell investing $854 million in Montréal to bring the fastest broadband fibre technology directly to homes and businesses across the city
* $854 million investment is fully funded by Bell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds MacKenzie comment, share price)
* Kerr Mines announces $5 million non-brokered private placement