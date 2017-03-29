March 30 Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Update on registration of Bellamy's products with CFDA

* Bellamy's confirms that following discussions with Bega, its PRC products can no longer be registered at Bega's Derrimut Canning Line

* Continues to review multiple alternatives in relation to obtaining CFDA registration for its PRC products

* Also confirms that its manufacturing contract with Bega remains in place for other products

* While co is confident it will achieve registration of its PRC products with cfda, does not anticipate it will have registration in place by 1 Jan 2018

* "In 1H17, Bellamy's PRC products accounted for approximately $16 million worth of sales, comprising 14% of total sales"