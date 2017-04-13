April 13 Bellamy's Australia Ltd-

* Acting CEO Andrew Cohen and acting CFO Nigel Underwood have been confirmed as permanent executive appointments

* Also confirms that acting CFO Nigel Underwood had been appointed as permanent CFO

* John Ho has been appointed as a non-executive director

* Janchor Partners, where John Ho is chief investment officer, reveals relevant interest of 7.01% in bellamy's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: