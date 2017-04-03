April 3 Bellamy's Australia Ltd :

* CFDA registration does not impact 'Australian label' product currently sold through Australian retail, Daigou and China cross-border ecommerce

* Announced sale of Bega's Derrimut facility changed planned cfda registration process and will delay registration beyond 1 january 2018

* "Actively working with china offline distributor SIIC to preserve continuity of supply of 'chinese label' product during registration process"

* Product manufactured & imported to China prior to 1 jan 2018 can continue to be sold in China after 1 Jan 2018 until shelf life expiry