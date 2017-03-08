March 8 Bellamy's Australia Ltd-

* Bellamy's acknowledges further class action

* Proceeding has been filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers on behalf of applicant

* Been served with a further representative proceeding filed against Bellamy's

* Statement of claim includes allegations in relation to misleading or deceptive conduct and continuous disclosure obligations

* Proceeding filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers is separate to representative proceeding filed by Slater & Gordon Limited

* Proceeding brings claim on behalf of certain shareholders who acquired interest in co between 14 April 2016 and 9 Dec 2016 inclusive