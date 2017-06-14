BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget
* Bellatrix Exploration - average production volumes based on june 2017 month to date field estimates from strachan asset are approximately 1,750 boe/d
* Bellatrix Exploration - to reinvest portion of proceeds from sale into high rate of return spirit river liquids rich natural gas play to maintain current production volume guidance
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - upon closing of transaction, bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget
* Bellatrix Exploration - to utilize remaining portion of proceeds from sale to reduce co's outstanding indebtedness
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings