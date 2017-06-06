BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix announces CFO succession
* Edward J. Brown, company's executive vice president, finance & chief financial officer, will be retiring from company, effective June 30, 2017
* Maxwell Lof has accepted position of executive vice president & chief financial officer.
* Lof expects to join Bellatrix effective July 1, 2017.
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering