March 15 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and
year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Qtrly FFO $0.03
* Says total net debt reduced by $321 million in 2016
* Qtrly average daily sales volumes oil equivalent 31,888
boe/d
* Bellatrix exploration ltd - continues to protect its long
term strategic plan through an active hedging program
* Says in 2017, Bellatrix plans to expand its drilling
efforts across our core west central Alberta Acreage
* Says 2017 guidance table below is unchanged from initial
guidance metrics announced January 5, 2017
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Charles Kraus, company's
current vice president has been promoted to executive vice
president
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: