May 10 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, increased 2017 guidance and increased credit facilities

* Q1 revenue C$66 million versus I/B/E/S view C$66 million

* Qtrly average daily sales volumes total oil equivalent 34,750 boe/d versus 38,467 boe/d

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.05

* Increasing FY 2017 average production guidance expectation to 34,500 boe/d

* Qtrly production volumes of 34,750 boe/d represented average volume growth of 9% compared with previous quarter

* Maintained its full year capital expenditure guidance at $105 million

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - average Q2 2017 production levels anticipated to commensurately meet revised full year average guidance of 34,500 boe/d

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$-0.14, revenue view C$282.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S