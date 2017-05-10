BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, increased 2017 guidance and increased credit facilities
* Q1 revenue C$66 million versus I/B/E/S view C$66 million
* Qtrly average daily sales volumes total oil equivalent 34,750 boe/d versus 38,467 boe/d
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Increasing FY 2017 average production guidance expectation to 34,500 boe/d
* Qtrly production volumes of 34,750 boe/d represented average volume growth of 9% compared with previous quarter
* Maintained its full year capital expenditure guidance at $105 million
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - average Q2 2017 production levels anticipated to commensurately meet revised full year average guidance of 34,500 boe/d
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$-0.14, revenue view C$282.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering