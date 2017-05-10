UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc
* Bellerophon announces $3.0 million registered direct offering
* Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc - Bellerophon will issue 2 million registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.