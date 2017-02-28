Feb 28 Bellevue Group AG:

* Operating profit at 14.5 million Swiss francs ($14.40 million) - increase in recurring revenues - assets under management at record high

* FY group operating profit declines 41 pct to 14.5 million Swiss francs

* FY recurring revenues increase to 81 pct of total revenues

* Board of directors reiterates its shareholder-friendly dividend policy and will propose a tax-free cash dividend of 1.00 franc per share

* FY profit before tax just under 1 million francs, owing to impairment and write-down announced in December of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)