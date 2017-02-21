Feb 21 Bellevue Group AG:

* Planned restructuring of Bank am Bellevue AG

* Bank am Bellevue AG is planning to cease its brokerage and corporate finance activities

* Other business activities by bank am bellevue not affected

* Further development of business for entrepreneurial private clients

* Strategic focus of Bellevue Group on asset and wealth management

* Cessation of business activities in question shall be completed in an orderly manner by mid-2017 and may result in a one-off restructuring charge of estimated 3 - 5 million Swiss francs

* Restructuring cost shall be charged in full to current financial year 2017.

* Previous CEO of Bank am Bellevue, Serge Monnerat, resigns from his position as of today

* On an interim basis, André Rüegg, group CEO, will assume CEO-position of Bank am Bellevue.