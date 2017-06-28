GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar upended by rates reversal, stocks unfazed for now
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU, Canada
June 28 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals files prospectus relating to disposition of up to about 5 million shares of co's common stock held by the selling stockholders
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals says it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any of the proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU, Canada
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .