Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 22 Belmond Ltd:
* Belmond announces acquisition of cap juluca in anguilla
* Belmond Ltd - deal for approximately $84.6 million
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
* Belmond Ltd says anticipates that Cap Juluca will generate adjusted EBITDA of between $12 million and $14 million following renovation and expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: