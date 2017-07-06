July 6 Belmond Ltd:
* Belmond says on July 3, amended and restated its existing
senior secured credit facility that had been entered into on
March 21, 2014 - SEC filing
* Belmond Ltd - A&R credit agreement increases principal
borrowed under credit facility through an increase in the term
loan under the credit facility
* Belmond - credit facility under a&r credit agreement
consists of 603.4 million seven-year term loan, $100 million
5-year, multi-currency revolving credit facility
* Belmond Ltd - term loan consists of a $400 million U.S.
Dollar-Denominated tranche and a €179 million Euro-denominated
tranche
* Belmond - co entered into amended and restated credit
facility ( 'A&R credit agreement') with its wholly-owned
subsidiary belmond Interfin Ltd, others
* Belmond Ltd - interest on the U.S. Dollar-Denominated
tranche of the term loan will be calculated at libor plus a
2.75% margin
* Belmond Ltd - interest on the Euro-denominated tranche
will be calculated at euribor plus a 3.00% margin
* Belmond Ltd - intends to utilize majority of balance of
proceeds for future capital needs related to the company’s 2020
strategic growth plan
Source text: (bit.ly/2uvzenw )
